Trace Adkins has joined the cast of a new country music-focused TV drama. The country star has a leading role in Fox's Monarch, Deadline reports.

Adkins will be playing the character of Albie Roman: "Texas Truthteller, reigning King of Country Music and husband of Dottie Cantrell Roman, known as the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, with whom he has helped create a country music dynasty," per Deadline. Award-winning actor Susan Sarandon will play Dottie, while Anna Friel has also been cast, as the character of Nicolette "Nicky" Roman.

Despite the Romans' name being "synonymous with authenticity," Deadline describes, "the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom."

Melissa London Hilfers created Monarch, "a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music," Deadline explains. The outlet previously reported that Nashville talent manager Jason Owen, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady are executive producers on the project alongside Hilfers and showrunner Michael Rauch.

The show's writers' room opened in August of 2020. Monarch is one of only two shows in Fox history — the other being Our Kind of People — to advance directly to a writers' room commitment before the network ordered it to series.

Monarch will premiere on Jan. 30, following the NFL's 2021-2022 season NFC championship game. The two-night premiere event will continue on Feb. 1.

These Movies and TV Shows Completely Misrepresent Country Music: