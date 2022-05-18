Trace Adkins’ Country Music Drama, ‘Monarch,’ Will Finally Premiere This Fall

Monarch, the forthcoming country music drama starring Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon, will finally see its premiere this fall, Fox Entertainment says.

The series was originally planned for a premiere in January 2022, but it was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

In an announcement on Monday (May 16), Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier included Monarch in a list of upcoming fall programming on the network. Collier says the show is about "three generations of a country music family juggling life's rawest emotions — love and lust, hate and heartache, living in the shadow of your parents and coming-of-age." An official date for the premiere has not yet been announced.

News of the series was originally publicized in September 2021, and the drama-filled trailer was released soon after. The show follows husband-and-wife country singers, Albie Roman (Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). The trailer teases the family's twists and turns, including how their legacy as country music royalty will be carried on by their daughter, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (played by Anna Friel). Singer-songwriter Beth Ditto also stars in the show as Gigi Taylor-Roman.

Monarch was initially slated for a Jan. 30 premiere, but COVID-19 challenges halted that. At the time, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn explained that the show made the decision to push the premiere to avoid virus-related production delays.

"What it really came down to was, when we took that step back we were looking at the idea that if we had one significant breakthrough — which judging by our colleagues' shows on other platforms was fairly likely, unfortunately — we realized if we had that breakthrough it could have a ripple effect into our air pattern and schedule of the show," Thorn shared. "It would potentially give the show a spotty air pattern, or put us in a position where we'd have to make creative compromises to really meet that schedule."

The show serves as another accomplishment on Adkins' acting resume: The singer has starred in many other notable shows and movies, including The Lincoln Lawyer, I Can Only Imagine and more.

