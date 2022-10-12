LeAnn Rimes was only 13 years old when she released the album that would propel her to national stardom. That record, of course, was Blue, released by Curb Records in 1996. Instantly, Rimes earned comparisons to country legend Patsy Cline. However, it didn't take long for Rimes to show that she was an artist all her own.

In the decade that followed, Rimes continued to see groundbreaking successes. Her 1997 crossover hit, "How Do I Live," became one of the biggest hit singles of the 1990s. Pop-leaning singles "I Need You" and "Can't Fight the Moonlight" only further cemented her cross-genre appeal.

Then, in 2005, Rimes pivoted her direction (for not the first or last time). With her album This Woman, Rimes returned to her country music roots. The change was well-embraced: the record produced multiple hit singles, including "Something's Gotta Give" and "Nothin' 'Bout Love Makes Sense." Her follow-up record, Family, was the first album on which Rimes co-wrote all of the tracks. Rimes recorded two more albums with Curb Records before she left the label.

Rimes spent the latter half of the 2010s recording Christmas albums, which graced both the Country Music and Holiday charts. In 2020, Rimes again took a new musical direction: She released Chant: The Human and the Holy, which was thematically built upon mantras and meditations. Her most recent album, God's Work, embodies similar themes of faith and well-being but found Rimes returning to a more traditional form of songwriting.

While we wait to see where the rest of Rimes' career will take her, count down her top 10 songs with The Boot.