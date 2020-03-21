Kenny Rogers earned dozens of country and pop hits during his storied career. But in the 1970s and '80s, the legend expanded his reach in a big way via a series of high-profile duets that topped the country charts and (in the case of one major hit with Dolly Parton) the pop charts as well.

In hindsight, it's easy to hear why Rogers made such a perfect duet partner: He boasted a genial, welcoming voice that blended well with other singers' vocals, and he didn't try to overpower the bold personalities with whom he was collaborating. Perhaps even more important, Rogers knew when to cede the spotlight to his partners -- and when taking center stage made artistic sense.

It all adds up to a bevy of memorable songs that are still beloved today. Below are The Boot's picks for Rogers' Top 5 duets.