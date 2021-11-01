The top country songs of November 2021 prove how you'd do well to grab a partner to notch a hit. Six of the Top 11 songs are collaborations and another is from a band. The No. 1 song on this month's Top 40 list is a solo artist, however.

No. 1 goes to "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes, again. It's his second straight month on top and he's earned it with genre-leading sales and streaming chart numbers and a likely multi-week run at No. 1 on country radio airplay charts.

The viral hit of 2021 is followed by some more traditional country music. Jordan Davis, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson are a few artists who have done well.

Can you find your favorite song on the November 2021 list of country music's Top 40 songs? Miranda Lambert appears twice and notches a great debut with her new solo single. Chris Janson and Kelsea Ballerini are two more with big jumps this month.

The list of Top 40 country songs of November 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for November 2021:

40. Aaron Lewis, “Am I the Only One”

39. Chase Rice, “If I Were Rock & Roll”

38. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

37. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

36. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”

35. Luke Bryan, “Up”

34. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

33. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

32. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

31. Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy, “Beers on Me”

30. Chris Janson, “Bye Mom”

29. Lady A, “Like a Lady”

28. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots”

27. Callista Clark, “It’s Cause I Am”

26. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

25. Blake Shelton, “Come Back as a Country Boy”

24. Sam Hunt, “23”

23. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”

22. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

21. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”

20. Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

19. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — TIED FOR BIGGEST JUMP — UP 10 SPOTS!

18. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

17. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

16. Kelsea Ballerini, “Half of My Hometown” — TIED FOR BIGGEST JUMP — UP 10 SPOTS!

15. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

14. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

13. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

12. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

11. Dustin Lynch feat. Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

10. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

9. Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

8. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

7. Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

6. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”

5. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”

4. Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

3. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — NEW ALBUM, MACON, OUT NOV. 12!

2. Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

1. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” — TWO STRAIGHT MONTHS AT NO. 1!