The Top 40 country songs for September 2021 list includes an astounding 12 collaborations, including the song at No. 1. Everyone is partnering up for a radio hit in 2021!

A full 10 percent of the songs on this list are co-sponsored by a country Luke (Bryan and Combs), and there's two more from Florida Georgia Line and Kenny Chesney. The No. 1 song was just released last month, however: "If I Didn't Love You" jumps from No. 5 to No. 1 as it flies up all pertinent country music charts in just six weeks.

What song on the radio can you not get enough of? Both Kane Brown and Keith Urban make strong debuts this month. Lainey Wilson continues her long stroll to No. 1. Click any link below to hear the song.

The list of Top 40 country songs of September 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021:

40. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good on You”

39. Lauren Alaina, With Jon Pardi, "Getting Over Him" — NEW ALBUM, SITTING PRETTY ON TOP OF THE WORLD, OUT SEPT. 3!

38. Matt Stell, “That Ain’t Me No More”

37. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

36. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

35. Garth Brooks, “That’s What Cowboys Do”

34. Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy, “Beers on Me”

33. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”

32. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

31. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”

30. Lady A, “Like a Lady”

29. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl” — NEW ALBUM, 29: WRITTEN IN STONE, OUT SEPT. 17!

28. Callista Clark, “It’s Cause I Am”

27. Scotty McCreery, “You Time” — NEW ALBUM, SAME TRUCK, OUT SEPT. 17!

26. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

25. Dustin Lynch feat. Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

24. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

23. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

22. Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

21. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

20. Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

19. Jameson Rodgers (feat. Luke Combs), “Cold Beer Calling My Name”

18. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

17. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

16. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

15. Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

14. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With” - BIGGEST JUMP — UP 18 SPOTS!

13. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

12. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

11. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

10. Jordan Davis (feat. Luke Bryan), “Buy Dirt”

9. Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

8. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

7. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”

6. Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

5. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

4. Ryan Hurd With Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

3. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

2. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

1. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”