June's Top 40 Country Songs list is more or less your summer radio playlist. While a familiar artist leads, two more who have long been searching for a No. 1 hit are close by.

Find new songs by Old Dominion and white-hot newcomer Callista Clark on June's list of the Top 40 Country Songs. Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley makes a big leap, and a Florida Georgia Line duet with Nelly re-enters the list.

Scroll down to see all 40, and then click to hear each song. This list of Top 40 Country Songs of June 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for June 2021:

40. Callista Clark, “It’s 'Cause I Am”

39. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

38. Ingrid Andress, “Lady Like”

37. Kane Brown, “Worship You”

36. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

35. Lady A, “Like a Lady”

34. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, “Shallow”

33. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

32. Jameson Rodgers Feat. Luke Combs, “Cold Beer Calling My Name”

31. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

30. Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

29. Cole Swindell, “Single Saturday Night”

28. Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

27. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

26. Blake Shelton, “Minimum Wage”

25. Chase Rice, Feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

24. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

23. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

22. Luke Bryan, “Waves”

21. Jason Aldean, “Blame It on You”

20. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

19. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

18. Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”

17. Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

16. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

15. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

14. Ryan Hurd With Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

13. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

12. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

11. Keith Urban and Pink, “One Too Many”

10. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

9. Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

8. Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

7. Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit” — RE-ENTRY!

6. Dierks Bentley, “Gone” — BIGGEST JUMP — UP 16 SPOTS!

5. Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

4. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

3. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s”

2. Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

1. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

