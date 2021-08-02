Only two of the Top 10 songs on this month's list of the Top 40 songs in country music are Top 10 radio hits to start the month. August's Top 40 shows that there are more ways than ever to define a "hit."

Walker Hayes is close to becoming the second country artist — after Lil Nas X — to score a country hit after the song broke on TikTok. Aaron Lewis has rallied the conservative country crowd to score a Top 5 hit, while Nelly and Elle King are relying on crossover audiences for their respective songs.

No. 1 on the August 2021 version of the Top 40 country songs list is a true country radio hit, however. Old Dominion's "I Was on a Boat That Day" is one of the fastest-rising of their career and — combined with strong sales and streaming numbers, plus the season we're in — it stood apart as the clear top song for the month. Do you agree?

The list of Top 40 country songs of August 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for August 2021:

40. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

39. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

38. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain” — NEW HIGHER EDUCATION EP OUT AUG. 27!

37. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

36. Lady A, “Like a Lady”

35. Dustin Lynch Feat. Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

34. Kelsea Ballerini, “Half of My Hometown”

33. Keith Urban Duet With Pink, “One Too Many”

32. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

31. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

30. Toby Keith, “Old School”

29. Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

28. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

27. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

26. Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

25. Callista Clark, “It’s ‘Cause I Am”

24. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

23. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”

22. Jameson Rodgers feat. Luke Combs “Cold Beer Calling My Name”

21. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

20. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

19. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” — BIGGEST JUMP — UP 12 SPOTS!

18. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

17. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

16. Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends” — NEW FAMOUS FRIENDS ALBUM OUT AUG. 6!

15. Chase Rice Feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

14. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

13. Luke Bryan, “Waves”

12. Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

11. Aaron Lewis, “Am I the Only One”

10. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

9. Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

8. Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

7. Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

6. Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

5. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

4. Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist” — NEW GOOD THINGS ALBUM OUT AUG. 13!

3. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

2. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

1. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”