Tom Petty’s Spectacular $9.85 Million Malibu Beach House for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Samir Hussein, Getty Images/Compass Real Estate/Redfin.com

Tom Petty's lavish beach house in Malibu is for sale, and pictures show a luxury getaway that offers stunning views of the ocean.

The late rocker's 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom beach house in an exclusive area of Malibu is on the market for $9.85 million, and its listing calls it a "masterpiece in wood, brick and stone," touting its "appeal, abundant views and cabin-like ambiance."

Petty's former beach house centers around a great room consisting of the living room and kitchen, separated by an oversized fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling brick chimney. The house boasts high ceilings, paneling and wood plank floors. A glass wall at the rear of the house leads to a deck that runs the entire width of the residence and offers sweeping ocean views, affording seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living with steps directly down to the sand.

There is also a private brick porch and a separate guest house/recording studio, and the property sits on .38 acres with 66 feet of beach frontage.

The luxury property also features security and solar systems. Chris Cortazzo with Compass Realty holds the listing on the luxurious beach property. The asking price of $9.85 million breaks down to $65,165 per month, according to online property sites.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Tom Petty's Malibu beach house.

PICTURES: Look Inside Tom Petty's Spectacular Malibu Beach House

