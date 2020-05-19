The Voice country hopeful Todd Tilghman changed his coach Blake Shelton's mind about original songs during the show's finale. The Mississippi pastor performed "Long Way Home" on Monday night (May 18).

The gospel-inspired ballad is a reminder that everything happens for a reason, and that the bleakest days are building toward a more divine purpose: "Sometimes the heart takes the long way home," he sings at the refrain, as seen in the above performance video. "As the years roll on / Know that you'll be just fine / Sometimes the heart takes the long way home."

Tilghman is one of two Team Blake singers remaining on the NBC television show, along with Toneisha Harris. The father to eight also performed a cover of MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine" during the first part of the Season 18 finale of The Voice.

The other remaining finalists who performed an original and a cover on Monday are Micah Iverson, Todd Tilghman, CamWess and Thunderstorm Artis. Part two begins at 8PM ET on NBC on Tuesday (May 19).

Much like American Idol, the live shows on The Voice have been filmed from the contestants' and coaches' homes. All four coaches appear onscreen during Tilghman's performance, with Shelton getting a chance to offer his critique at the end. He had nothing but kind words for a singer, who has previously gone country with performances of songs by Collin Raye, Travis Tritt and Shenandoah. Tilghman auditioned with "We've Got Tonight" by Bob Seger.

WATCH: Blake Shelton Dancing Is Winning 2020