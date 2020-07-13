Toby Keith Tributes Kelly Preston, His Onscreen Love in ‘Broken Bridges’

Actor Kelly Preston's death has touched several country stars on a personal level, but perhaps none quite like Toby Keith. After news of Preston's death broke, the singer shared a photo of himself with her and Willie Nelson, from their time on the set of the movie Broken Bridges.

The 2006 movie was one of several in which Keith starred and helped shape. He played Bo Price, a down-on-his-luck country singer who returns home for his brother's military funeral. Preston played Angela Dalton, who's also back in Tennessee from Miami for the same funeral. The two had been lovers long ago, and they reunite. Much of the action centers on Keith and Lindsey Haun, however: She plays the 16-year-old daughter he's never met, a teen with a musical dream.

Nelson and Burt Reynolds also star in a movie that did much better as a DVD than it did as a feature film in theaters. Preston appeared at the CMT Music Awards that same year.

"I was blessed to do a film with you," Keith writes to Preston. "You were our daily sunshine. What a sweet soul. Rest well, girl. My prayers will be for your family.

Preston died on Sunday (July 12), at the age of 57, after a battle with breast cancer. She was married to actor John Travolta.

Shania Twain also shared a close bond with Preston. The two had a chance to get to know each well when Twain was in a movie called Trading Paint with Travolta in 2019. The country singer remembers Preston as "a beautiful and kind person I was fortunate enough to have known."

For Love of the Game, Twins and Jerry Maguire were other movies Preston was a part of. Watch a memorial scene with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire below: