Jason Aldean Lifts Up Toby Keith After Cancer Diagnosis

Thousands responded with words of support for Toby Keith after the country hitmaker revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis. Jason Aldean was among the country stars who offered prayers on social media.

RaeLynn, radio and TV host Cody Alan, the ACM Awards and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman are a few more notable celebrities who wished Keith the best after he shared the news on Sunday (June 12). The "I Love This Bar" singer expressed optimism in revealing he received the diagnosis last fall. Since then, he's undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

"Damn bro. Hate ur dealing with that, but if anybody can kick Cancer’s ass, it’s you," Aldean writes in the comments of Keith's Instagram post. "Prayin for ya big man."

The Cleveland Clinic share that cure rates for stomach cancer vary depending on how early the cancer is detected. Someone with Stage 0 stomach cancer may only require surgery and close monitoring, while someone fighting Stage 4 stomach cancer may learn it has spread to other organs. WebMD has a list of signs and symptoms of stomach cancer, as well as a proper description of treatments.

Per John Hopkins Medicine, the cause of stomach cancer is not known, but there are some associated factors, including diets that are high in smoked or salted foods and low in vegetables, plus drinking alcohol and smoking. Men over 65 are more susceptible than others.

The 60-year-old Keith did not share any details about what stage he's in. The diagnosis has forced him to cancel all remaining tour dates in 2022.