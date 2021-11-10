T.J. Osborne’s Boyfriend Was on Hand to Celebrate Brother Osborne’s Vocal Duo Win

Brothers Osborne singer T.J. Osborne said that love won at the 2021 CMA Awards. After giving boyfriend Abi Ventura a quick kiss, the country star and his older brother took to the stage to accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award and start what turned out to be a very good night for them.

Later, Brothers Osborne took the stage to sing "Younger Me," a song from their CMA Award-nominated Skeletons album. T.J. Osborne has said he wrote this song about his experience coming to terms with his sexuality. He came out as gay in February of this year, and on Wednesday night (Nov. 10), became one of very few openly gay CMA Awards winners.

“For many years I would watch this show year after year," Osborne said from a stool before their performance. "I dreamed of being up here on this stage. There were so many things that were hurdles for me. I always felt, truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality ... to be here. And I wish my younger me could see me now."

John Osborne was nearby, supporting the younger T.J. as he always does. In fact, at the end of their Vocal Duo acceptance, he came back to ask for more applause for T.J. after a "roller-coaster of a year." John's wife Lucie Silvas was in the crowd, and at the same table was Ventura.

The Vocal Duo of the Year win was the duo's fourth in the category, and first since 2018. Neither Osborne walked the red carpet with their significant other prior to the 2021 CMA Awards.