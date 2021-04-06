Timmy Brown is ready to give a relationship another try in his new song "Nothing to See Here;" unfortunately for him, his ex has already moved on. Press play below to hear the track, co-written by none other than country star Chris Young and premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Young co-wrote "Nothing to See Here" with Joshua Gleave and Johnny Bulford. The song's protagonist heads to a bar -- one he and his former flame used to frequent, in fact -- hoping to find her and ask her to give their relationship another shot; instead, he finds her cozied up with someone new.

"Could’ve used a warning / Girl, I was gonna / See if you wanted to pick things up / See if you ever have a drink and think 'bout us / If you get lonely, start missing me and shed a tear," Brown confesses in the chorus.

"But it ain’t hard to see that you're already moving on / The only eyes you’ve got are for the guy you're hanging on," he continues, before concluding, with a play on words, "Watching you and him now, it’s pretty clear / There’s nothing to see here."

"Nothing to See Here" is one of 10 songs on Brown's forthcoming debut full-length album, Good Life. He co-wrote six of the tracks, and Young is also a co-writer on a second song, "Summer of Us," also written by Gleave and Eric Paslay.

A Norton, Mass., native, Brown released his debut EP in 2016, one year before he auditioned for the first ABC season of American Idol (he was among the top 60 contestants that season). He's a four-time New England Country Music Local Male Artist of the Year winner, and has opened shows for, among others, Kane Brown and Lindsay Ell.

"Nothing to See Here" is due out widely on Wednesday (April 7), and is available to pre-save and pre-purchase now. Good Life will be out in full on May 14. Visit TimmyBrownMusic.com for more information.

Listen to Timmy Brown's "Nothing to See Here":

