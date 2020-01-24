Singer-songwriter Tim Montana teamed up with a major star for his recent music video for his song "Mostly Stoned": Actor Charlie Sheen directed the clip, and the artist and actor are taking fans behind the scenes exclusively on The Boot. Press play above to watch.

Sheen makes his music video directorial debut with Montana's "Mostly Stoned," and it's likely to be his only project of the sort. Sheen enlisted legendary Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun for the music video, which Montana calls "breathtaking," but he's not the only special guest who was on set.

Stick around until the very end of the behind-the-scenes video to see Montana and Sheen down the bar from Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who fired the shot that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in a May 2011 raid. O'Neill is also a Butte native, and he was the one to introduce Montana to Sheen.

"I think 12 people will have 12 different takeaways from this video -- kind of like the old RL Stine books where you choose your own ending," Montana tells CMT. "With Mr Sheen’s direction we created a one-of-a-kind experience for the viewers with visuals and hidden easter eggs. You may have to view the video several times to catch the hidden gems."

A native of Butte, Mont., Montana made his mark soon after arriving in Nashville: A performance at a rodeo caught David Letterman's attention, and the late-night television host invited Montana to perform on The Late Show. In 2013, the Boston Red Sox adopted Montana's "This Beard Came Here to Party" as their post-season theme song.

Montana's next album, American Thread, is due out in early 2020. Visit TimMontana.com for more.