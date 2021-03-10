Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line are offering up a much-needed slice of unity in the new music video for their collaboration "Undivided." The superstar pairing dropped a clip on Wednesday morning (March 10) that hopes to draw people closer despite their divisions.

McGraw and Hubbard draw on multiple themes for the "Undivided" video, using a football team, a roping arena, scenes of frontline workers during the pandemic and more to represent the spirit of Americans coming together in what have been some hard times. That's all interspersed with footage of McGraw and Hubbard performing the song on a rooftop with their band, delivering a hopeful lyric that's exactly the right message in the right moment.

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Until this country that we love is undivided," they sing in the chorus.

Hubbard co-wrote "Undivided" with Chris Loocke during a time of looking inward while he was quarantined on his bus in November after testing positive for COVID-19. He and McGraw released their recording on Jan. 13, and they performed "Undivided" during the Celebrating America TV special that aired following the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

