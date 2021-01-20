Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard brought their message of unity to American televisions on Wednesday night (Jan. 20). The pair performed "Undivided" during Celebrating America, a 90-minute special hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring a multitude of celebrities eager to celebrate President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The two men stood bundled up from the Nashville cold on the east side of the Cumberland River, with familiar Music City skyscrapers flanking them as they spoke about, and then performed, a song they both say is a kind of mirror during divisive times. "Undivided" echoes the day's message, something both men acknowledged during a short introduction.

"This song is a message of unity and faith, and it stirred my soul," McGraw shared, with Hubbard to his right and most of his band around him for the nighttime performance. Find the performance about one hour and 10 minutes into the video below:

"Undivided" was written by Hubbard, one half of the country duo Florida Georgia Line. He penned the song on his tour bus while it sat in his driveway, as quarantined away from his family as he battled COVID-19 last fall. It'll appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of McGraw's Here on Earth album.

Talking to CBS This Morning, Hubbard said he had the previous 12 months on his mind at the time: "I didn't think we could need it any more than we needed it last year, but apparently we still do," he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Garth Brooks performed during President Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' inaugurations, joining a slate of artists that included Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, the latter of whom sang the National Anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.

