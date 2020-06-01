Tim McGraw’s Answer for Racial Injustice: Teach Love, Not Hate

Tim McGraw's response to the racial injustice plaguing America is simple: Teach love, not hate.

The singer took to Facebook and social media on Sunday morning (May 31) with a lengthy response to the nationwide protests and events that inspired them. He begins by admitting he does not know how it feels to be black in America, but he believes all people have the same inherent human rights.

"I believe that love, respect and understanding of each other is a light to guide our way," McGraw says.

"We must find a way to shine light on what is happening. Find a way to talk, find a way to understand, find a way to hold accountable those who won't see, won't understand and won't love," he adds. "I wish I knew the answers."

McGraw's statement (as seen in full below) is not a definitive statement or the answer to what's been happening in American cities since last week, when George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minn., died at the hands of a white police officer named Derek Chauvin, after being detained on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death after a video emerged showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd first protested that he could not breathe, then became unresponsive. Floyd was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Protests spread nationwide late last week and over the weekend; many became violent and destructive.

Several country artists have taken to social media to express similar sentiments: Dan + Shay urged fans to use their voices to make chance. Jimmie Allen says it's our responsibility as humans to shine a light on the mistreatment of other human beings. Thomas Rhett spoke of his anger and heartbreak, adding that he's witnessed it firsthand with band members of color while touring.

"I stand with George and his family and all those who have faced racism," Rhett writes. "I stand with my wife and my daughters. We will be fighting this fight for the rest of our lives. Rest in Peace, George. We are not letting this go."