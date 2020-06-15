Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are still sheltering in place due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but they haven't had to alter their lifestyle completely. In fact, not much has changed in terms of their at-home routine.

In a recent interview, McGraw opened up about the married couple's current situation, calling them "homebodies" who spend "90 percent of their time together."

“We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much, and we always cook at home," the 53-year-old “I Called Mama” singer tells Entertainment Tonight (quote via Pop Culture). "We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway."

Tim and Faith's Quarantine Date Nights Sound Perfect

Even though McGraw and Hill, 52, were already enjoying simple pleasures at home long before safer-at-home measures were put in place, the singer goes on to share that sheltering in place has given them more time to reflect and pull out old recipes from their childhood days.

"This has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies and TV series," he explains. "I call my mama to get recipes now, stuff that I remember as a kid. I think there's been a lot of nostalgia during this, and that's the same thing with food. We wanted to cook stuff that we grew up with, stuff that we remember from our childhood."

It makes a lot of sense that McGraw and Hill would be content with one another while at home: After all, they’ve been married for more than 20 years. However, McGraw has one quarantine habit that has really been getting on his wife's nerves.

"I spent 30 years in hotel rooms going in and out, so I've never even thought about cleaning up, but she's a neat freak, so she likes everything pretty clean," he says. "So, I always get on her nerves about that."

Chances are, the house isn't too messy, considering that most of the couple's three daughters are now out of their home. Earlier this year, McGraw told Taste of Country Nights that he and Hill have their place all to themselves: Their two older daughters, Gracie, 23, and Maggie, 21, are hunkered down in California, while their youngest child Audrey, 18, is temporarily self-isolating at their Tennessee farm.