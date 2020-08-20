Tim McGraw Promises Special Guests During ‘Here on Earth’ Experience Concert

Let's count the reasons why Tim McGraw is looking forward to Friday night's (Aug. 21) Here on Earth Experience livestream concert: There's the new music, the heavily teased special guests and a chance to embrace a format that might be the future of country music, at least in the short term.

"First off, I’m looking forward to playing music with a little bit of production and not being in my living room," McGraw says, describing the fully-produced show as something similar to a television special atmosphere.

"Who knows? This may be sort of the norm we have to play for awhile," he adds. "But at least we can play new music for the fans, give them production value."

A song called "Chevy Spaceship" is the one that came to mind first when McGraw was challenged to name the song from his new album that he's looking most forward to taking to the stage with. Others like "Good Taste in Women" and "Hallelujahville" were tucked into live sets in 2019, so those won't be totally new to his fans.

The dreamy love song "L.A." and the album's almost-closer "War of Art" ("Doggone" arrived very late) are two more, the latter a song that perfectly describes his journey. "The way you connect is to still get that same feeling you got on a small bar or stage," McGraw says in talking about the song.

A ticket to the livestream concert will also get you into a pre-show party with performances from Midland and Ingrid Andress. That begins at 7:30PM CT, and McGraw goes live at 8PM CT. Songwriters and other special guests will be brought in to help tell the story of the new studio album, his first solo album in five years. Who are those guests?

McGraw isn't spilling, but he does say they're not family members.