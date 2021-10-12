Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have sold their incredibly luxurious vacation paradise in the Bahamas, and pictures show a jaw-dropping retreat that's hard to believe even when you're looking right at it.

The couple bought an island in the Bahamas called L’île d’Anges in 2003, according to Architectural Digest. McGraw and Hill listed the island retreat for $35 million in February of 2021.

The couple ended up involved in a much more complicated build than they had anticipated, since there was no existing infrastructure on the island. Before they could build their residence, they had to build housing for the entire construction staff and build new water and electrical access. They did not complete the build until 2012.

In addition to a stunning beachside mansion, the property listing from Knight Frank included two beachfront yurts with a private dock, three staff houses, engineering facilities and mechanical storage.

The primary residence is situated on a high point near the center of the island to provide the most sweeping views of its natural splendor. The jaw-dropping mansion consists of 6,517 square feet, with nearly 5,000 additional square feet of covered verandas and open hallways that connect the eight individual "pods" of the main house.

Those pods cluster around a central courtyard, and the island estate also features a vast great room, with a living room that opens directly onto a pool terrace. The master bedroom is a suite with its own oversized closet and bathroom, and there are three other bedrooms, one of which is designed as a kids' dorm with bunk beds and two bathrooms. There are a total of five bathrooms in the main house.

L’île d’Anges, which is also referred to as Goat Cay, comprises 19.77 acres and offers nearly 1.3 miles of waterfront property.

The listing from Knight Frank now shows the property as sold, but it does not provide any details as to the date of the sale or the final selling price.

McGraw and Hill are certainly no strangers to luxury living. The country couple have also owned an 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills, which they sold for $9.5 million in 2009, as well as a lavish Nashville mansion that they sold in 2009. They most recently sold a historic rural estate on a large piece of land in Leiper's Fork, Tenn., but they still retain their primary residence, which public records show is a 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 22,460-square-foot home.

