Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville. According to WilliamsonHomepage.com, the superstar country couple sold their 620-acre farm in the rural community of Franklin, Tenn., and several historic structures located on it for $15 million.

McGraw and Hill originally purchased 750 acres, and they sold 131 acres in 2015. They sold the remaining portion of their rural estate to BKDM Partners, an investment group composed of real estate broker Dan McEwen, Pinnacle Asset Management Founding Partner and Managing Director Brock Kidd and Chaz Molder, who is also the mayor of Columbia, Tenn.

"There aren’t many farms like this left in Franklin, and we are thrilled to now own it, and plan to keep an eye towards conservation as we develop our plans for the property," McEwen says in a press release.

Built in 1865, the two-story log-built main residence, Beechwood Hall, comprises 3,152 square feet and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. The house features a total of six fireplaces and has been updated to include central air. It is one of the oldest antebellum properties in Williamson County, Tenn.

The property also offers a 12-stall stable, as well as a barn and a storage building. There are also two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin and two guest houses. One of the homes on the property was once owned by Hank Williams.

The investors who purchased the historic property have not yet announced their plans for developing the land, but they do plan on continuing to invest in Middle Tennessee properties.

McGraw and Hill's private island estate in the Bahamas was also listed for sale in April of 2021. The asking price for the stunning island residence is $35 million.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside McGraw and Hill's historic Tennessee mansion, and keep on scrolling to inside their island estate and some of their other spectacular homes:

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville for $15 million.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Private Island Estate:

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Stunning Nashville Estate:

See Inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion: