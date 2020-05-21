Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Quarantine Date Nights Sound Absolutely Perfect

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughters are sheltering elsewhere, and his youngest is staying on their farm for now, meaning the couple have the house to themselves. He's not mad about it.

The "I Called Mama" singer tells Taste of Country Nights that he and his wife of 20-plus years are embracing the quiet time and having regular date nights that don't look too different from what they look like in a non-coronavirus quarantine environment.

Oldest daughter Gracie lives in California full-time, but middle daughter Maggie was at the family's Tennessee home for about six weeks before she left again. That left just their new high school graduate, Audrey, whom the singer joked was sick of her parents when he hopped on Zoom to talk to Evan and Amber from the syndicated radio show.

"Our date nights are usually the same," McGraw dishes. "Dinner and pile up on the couch and watch a movie or a series. We're pretty simple. We don't go out very often. Even before all this we didn't go out very often."

McGraw spoke with enthusiasm about becoming an empty-nester when he checked in with ToC last fall. Gracie was born just nine months after the couple got married in 1996, so they never had time to live as just a couple. Maggie came in 1998 and Audrey was born in 2001, making the superstar outnumbered in his house by a 4-1 female-to-male count.

"Having four women in the house, I don't have much say so over anything," he says, "But that's good. Here's what I know: I know in my old age I'll be well taken care of."

"I Called Mama" is McGraw's newest single from his upcoming Here on Earth album, which he hopes to release in September. Each song he's chosen for the still-unfinished project is a tapestry of real life, McGraw reveals, talking with great enthusiasm about his 16th studio album — his first since re-joining Big Machine Records earlier this year.

"There's a lot of little vignettes of everyday life and people's lives and how life works and the world works," he says. "People are gonna get a lot of great songs and a lot of great stories out of it."

During the above interview, McGraw also shares how he knew his mother was moved by the song "I Called Mama."