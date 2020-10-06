Tim McGraw to Faith Hill on 24th Wedding Anniversary: ‘It Only Works If I’m With You’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 24 years as of Tuesday (Oct. 6), and in celebration of their anniversary, McGraw did one of the things he does best: shared an effusive message of love for his wife.

Notwithstanding his long and successful career in country music, McGraw's public prose has emerged as one of the singer's defining traits. Take, for example, his adoring birthday poem for Hill when the fellow entertainer turned 53 in September, or the many glad tidings he's addressed to the couple's daughters on their respective birthdays. As clearly illustrated, he is adept with a sweet turn of phrase.

Such a talent must come in handy for wedding anniversaries, and true to form, McGraw didn't disappoint with the 100-word note he left for Hill in reflecting on their two decades together:

The couple was married on Oct. 6, 1996. Twenty-four years later, McGraw's anniversary commemoration includes a slideshow of the pair set to his song "Hard to Stay Mad At." It's from the singer's Here on Earth album.

"These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments," he writes. "We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together."

Elsewhere in the screed, he continues, "U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be … The future will surely hold more of all of these things. It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything."

Talk about a touching tribute to Hill on the couple's special day.

Yet McGraw isn't the only one who uses the internet to observe occasions with his partner. Hill sends her hubs public messages of love, as well — although she usually dials down the exposition and interjects a healthy dose of humor, like when she recently emulated McGraw's fishing pics for his big day.

"Your fishing photos are always perfect and my first fishing photo from a while back… well, let's just say not so perfect," Hill explained at the time. "One of my fish got eaten as I was reeling him in. Happy Birthday to my one and only. I love you."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app