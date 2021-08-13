Tim McGraw's youngest daughter, Audrey, is the female lead in her dad's new music video for "7500 OBO," out Friday (Aug. 13), but the superstar admits he didn't love every moment of her involvement.

In a sneak peek shared on Instagram Reels ahead of the music video's premiere, McGraw looks on while Audrey, 19, sits in the front seat of a truck, preparing to lock lips with an unidentified young man at the end of a date scene.

"I'm not calling that a makeout scene," the singer jokes as he responds to the footage. "That's just a nice little peck on the cheek after a date."

"I tried to yell 'cut!' but I didn’t get there quick enough," McGraw further jokes, admitting, "It's not easy for a dad to watch, I can tell you that."

Despite being uncomfortable, the "Truck Yeah" hitmaker promised to take it easy on Audrey's acting partner, assuring, "I'm not going to beat him up. I guess I’ll let him slide on this one."

McGraw — who has three daughters with wife Faith Hill — spilled the news earlier in the week that his youngest would be part of the video for his single "7500 OBO" (from his Here on Earth album). It's his first music video release since 2018.

"Couldn't be more thrilled to have my youngest daughter, Audrey, play the lead role in the music video for #7500OBO," McGraw captions a photo with his daughter, who's a perfect blend of her mom and dad.

Hill also took to Instagram to say publicly how proud she is of both her husband and daughter. "So proud of these two. Our baby girl Audrey has grown up," she writes.

Aside from McGraw's new music video, the married couple recently announced that they will be leading the cast of 1883, a prequel to the hit television show Yellowstone. The new show is expected to premiere sometime later in 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app