Tim McGraw celebrated his 56th birthday in style on Monday night (May 1), marking the occasion with a big family dinner with wife Faith Hill.

But the star didn't quite make it to dinner time before digging in. According to a post on Hill's social media, the couple moved up their mouth-watering feast, per the birthday boy's request.

"My husband couldn't wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch, most likely again for dinner," Hill writes in the caption of her video post.

Looking at the meal in the clip, it's hard to blame him. McGraw's perfect birthday meal consists of "Pot roast, rice and gravy, peas and cornbread and collard greens, with sweet tea, of course," Hill adds.

Altogether, the meal added up to a Southern country boy's perfect birthday dinner, and Hill signed off her post with a sweet birthday message to her husband of 26 years.

"Happy Birthday my love," she says, along with a string of red heart emojis.

In the background of the video, Hill films the birthday meal plated on the dinner table, humming a tune and hyping up her husband before the feast.

"This is what you wanted, baby. Dig in!" Hill's voice says in the background of the clip, as McGraw chimes in, "Let's do it!"

McGraw may have a strict diet and exercise regimen when he's touring, but delicious, decadent food is always a big part of special occasions in this country music household. When he's at baseball games, for example, he's gotta get a chili dog, and you'd be hard pressed to find him on tour without peanut M&Ms on hand. Plus, spaghetti and meatballs are a Christmas staple in the McGraw-Hill household, and Hill cooks a full-on carb fest for the Thanksgiving holiday.