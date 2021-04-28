Tiffany Woys' "Do Ya" music video nods to a few of country music's leading ladies: Faith Hill, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift. The clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

Directed by Robert Chavers, Woys' "Do Ya" music video finds the singer paying homage to Hill's "The Way You Love Me" music video, Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" clip and Swift's "Our Song" video. Woys opted for this particular video treatment -- which she says "surpassed my wildest dreams" -- after noticing that her song reminded her of songs by some of the women she grew up admiring.

"I wanted the "Do Ya" video to feel playful and a tad cheeky, while still expressing my admiration for these three women," Woys tells The Boot. "I'll never forget shooting this video, and I hope that fans of country music can re-live some of that nostalgia with me!"

Anthony Smith, Nathan Chapman and Sara Haze co-wrote "Do Ya," which Woys released as a single in 2020. The Sacramento, Calif., native loved performing as a child but decided to seriously pursue a music career at the age of 20. She moved to Nashville in early 2018.

Woys' newest song is "I Don't," a duet with Jordan Fletcher. It's available to stream and download now.

