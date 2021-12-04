There will be a "Roar on the Shore" as the first-ever TidalWave Music Festival makes landfall in the summer of 2022 on the shores of Atlantic City in New Jersey. The three-day festival is set for Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 14, presented by Live Nation. The lineup for the festival is stacked.

Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will anchor the event as headliners, with a third headliner to be announced in the coming weeks. TidalWave Music Festival will feature one main stage and a second stage loaded with some of the biggest names in country music.

Artists who are already slated for the main stage include Hardy, Riley Green, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Blanco Brown, Runaway June, Breland, Lindsay Ell, Travis Denning, Elvie Shane, Jon Langston and DeeJay Silver. The second stage lineup is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

“TidalWave Music Festival is an experience we’ve been curating for a long time," says Brian O’Connell, President of Country Touring at Live Nation. “We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the North East coast but, the location had to be just right. The perfect spot by the ocean in Atlantic City. We can’t wait until next summer to bring these world-class acts, alongside a tailor-made festival experience."

Three-day passes will go on sale Monday, Dec. 13, at 10AM ET at TidalWaveFest.com.

TidalWave promises a unique experience that only the Jersey Shore can bring. Fans can stroll the Boardwalk with plenty of shopping and dining options, press their luck at a casino or hop on an amusement ride at Steel Pier. Atlantic City also offers free activities including surfing, kayaking, windsurfing and fishing.

Country music festivals have been on a bit of a hot streak lately, with several new ones launching nationwide. Watershed in Washington, Tortuga Music Festival in Florida and Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado are a few events that launched in recent years. Seven Peaks is the brainchild of country singer Dierks Bentley.