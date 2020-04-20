Keith Urban digitally cloned himself for his performance on Saturday's (April 18) One World: Together at Home TV special. The country superstar -- three version of him, in fact -- sang a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love."

Urban filmed the performance in his warehouse space, beginning with a looping beat and an acoustic guitar backing him as he sang. Just before the first chorus, a second Urban entered the frame, adding more flourishes on an electric guitar. A third Urban, playing another acoustic guitar, joined in during the second verse.

Urban harmonized with himself during the song's second chorus, and ended with a short jam. His performance concluded with an appearance from his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, who entered the frame behind the third version of Urban, and a message of thanks from all four of them.

“To all of the healthcare workers, everybody on the frontlines and behind the scenes, on behalf of Nic and our girls, myself, all of us here, we say thank you," Urban closed. "Thank you!" echoed Kidman and Urban's two clones.

"Higher Love," written by Winwood and Will Jennings and released in 1986, was the English singer's first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, a No. 1 song on the Album Rock Tracks chart and a Grammy Awards winner two times over. Whitney Houston famously covered the song in 1990 as well.

One World: Together at Home, curated by pop star Lady Gaga, brought together a bevy of celebrities, from movie stars and comedians to musicians of all genres, for from-home appearances and performances. The Global Citizen organization put together the massive event, which was both streamed online and broadcast on a number of major TV networks worldwide, at the request of the UN and the World Health Organization in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One World: Together at Home was an awareness-raising event rather than a fundraiser (though corporate partners' donations went to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund). The campaign and those involved encouraged fans to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but also to educate themselves about the disease and learn about what's being done to help those affected.

