11 Years Ago: Thompson Square Release Their Debut Album

Eleven years ago today, on Feb. 8, 2011, Thompson Square released their eponymous debut album via Stoney Creek Records. Thompson Square includes the first chart-topping hit for the married duo, made up of Keifer and Shawna Thompson.

"Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not," written by Jim Collins and David Lee Murphy, was Thompson Square's second single from their first record, and their third single overall. It hit No. 1 in April of 2011.

"It took us a couple of days to write this song, and we spent most of the day just trying to find an idea that was even interesting, because we write together so much during the week," Collins recalls to The Boot. "Then David finally came up with the line “Are you gonna kiss me or not?” I said, “Are we gonna do this or not?” Then I grabbed my guitar and started singing, “We were sittin’ up there on your mama’s roof / Talkin’ ’bout everything under the moon.” From there, we just let it take us where it wanted to go."

Thompson Square debut album cover Stoney Creek Records loading...

Even though the Thompsons didn't write "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not," they've lived its message.

“I was laying on Shawna’s lap in her apartment in 1996, right after we both moved to town, and guys don’t always do so well with reading the signs,” Keifer Thompson tells The Boot. “Shawna started reaching out her neck a little bit farther, a little bit farther.

“... I finally figured it out,” he adds. “I went ahead and closed the deal there.”

In addition to going to No. 1, "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" has been certified double platinum. Other songs on Thompson Square include the project's first single, "Let's Fight;" "I Got You," which peaked in the Top 10 (No. 8); and "Glass," which landed in the Top 15 (No. 15).

Thompson Square is available for streaming and purchase on Amazon.

Country's Greatest Love Stories:

WATCH: Do You Know Thompson Square's Connection to Rascal Flatts?