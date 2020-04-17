Thomas Rhett's kids joined him on the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night (April 16), and it's almost too cute for words.

For his performance of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from the megahit Frozen, Rhett was accompanied by his two eldest daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 3-year-old Ada James. With Willa donning a blue Elsa dress and Ada in a purple jacket like Anna's, the father-daughter trio turned their porch swing into a stage, with Rhett taking on the role of lead singer while Willa and Ada mainly resorted to throwing white confetti around the porch as a source of makeshift snow, chiming in vocally here and there.

With Dad's arms around her, Willa helps Rhett sing the first few lines of the first verse, but Ada gets shy when he points to her for her cue, sheepishly shaking her head "no." Eventually, she shouts along to some of the words with her dad and sister as they all throw handfuls of fake snow into the air.

"Do you want to build a snowman / Come on let's go and play / I never see you anymore/ Come out the door / It's like you've gone away," they sing.

Rhett was among the many artists who lent their voices to the virtual Disney Family Singalong special, including fellow country stars Little Big Town, who performed "A Spoonful of Sugar." The reigning ACM Male Vocalist of the Year released his own uplifting song recently, "Be a Light," which features guest vocals by Keith Urban, Hillary Scott, Reba McEntire and Chris Tomlin.

Thomas Rhett's Reaction to Third Daughter Is PRICELESS!