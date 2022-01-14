Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, became parents for the first time in 2017 when they brought home their daughter, Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda. Five years later, Willa is a bouncing, energetic 6-year-old and the oldest of the couple's four children.

The couple's youngest daughter, Lillie Caroline, arrived in November 2021. Rhett says they've talked about more children, and adopting again is something he and Lauren would like to do in the future.

"Yes, adoption is 100 percent on our brains in the next four to five years. We would love to do that," Rhett tells Taste of Country and other outlets.

Thomas and Lauren aren't the only ones in the family who'd welcome another adopted family member. "Willa Gray talks about it all the time," the singer continues. "It's something that ... it's been put very heavily on our hearts to do that again. We just don't really know when."

With four young children in the house, including a newborn, Rhett says that they won't make any moves towards adding more kids to the family anytime soon.

"We'll see what happens in the next five or six years, but we're definitely gonna take a small break from trying to have babies right now," he notes.

That's a decision that he and Lauren made together as they juggle their young family, which also includes 4-year-old Ada James and almost 2-year-old Lennon Love.

"Right now, with four under six, I think Lauren and I were really honest with each other. We were just like, 'Let's take a pause for four or five years and kinda get the hang of what this is gonna look like.'"

