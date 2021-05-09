Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are adding a fourth baby to their family.

The singer shared the big news onstage during his show at the Fort Worth, Texas, honky-tonk Billy Bob's on Saturday night (May 8). The set was one of a string of shows Rhett booked for Billy Bob's in May -- some of his first full-band live shows since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After revealing Lauren's pregnancy to the crowd in person, Rhett followed it up with a social media announcement, where he also explained the backstory behind the couple's spontaneous decision to share their news on Saturday night.

"Tonight when I was onstage in Fort Worth about to play "To the Guys That Date My Girls," my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said, 'You can tell them if you want,'" Rhett wrote. "So anyways, now you know."

Rhett also shared that the newest addition to the Akins household will be another daughter. She'll be the fourth girl for Rhett and Akins, who are already parents to 5-year-old Willa Gray, 3-year-old Ada James and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

"We are pumped to be having our fourth girl," Rhett added on Instagram. "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day! Love you so much [Lauren Akins]. We always wanted a big Thanksgiving table."

On her social media accounts, Akins also expressed her excitement about her pregnancy and added that the new baby is due in late 2021. "Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl," she wrote, alongside a string of four pink heart emojis.

The couple have previously been open about the fact that they've always wanted a large family. In late 2020, Rhett explained that he and his wife had no plans to stop at three children, saying, "I doubt my wife would stop until we get to at least five or six more, so we will see ... if Lauren wants six kids, we are probably going to have six kids."

While Rhett is a proud "girl dad" who frequently expresses his love for his daughters in songs such as "To the Guys That Date My Girls" and "Remember You Young," he also admitted that he's hoping for a son at some point, too.

"Me and Lauren are getting to the point that our house is so chaotic anyway that as we continue to have kids," he added with a laugh. "I definitely want to have a boy."

Rhett and Akins' exciting personal news comes at a high point in his career, too: Just a couple weeks before the couple's big announcement, the singer dropped his new project, Country Again: Side A, the first chapter of a double album. That project includes the heartfelt "To the Guys That Date My Girls," as well as a collection of other personal, introspective songs, including his new single, "Country Again."

