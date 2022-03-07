Thomas Rhett Performs ‘Slow Down Summer’ at 2022 ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett brought his hit ballad "Slow Down Summer" to the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7).

"Slow Down Summer" is the lead single from Rhett's upcoming album Where We Started, which is set for release on April 1. Rhett co-wrote the nostalgic tune with his father, Rhett Akins, along with Ashley Gorley, Sean Douglas and Jesse Frasure.

At the ACM Awards, the singer sat behind a piano to play. He was joined on stage by at least a dozen musicians, including another piano player and a small string section. Midway through — as fireworks shot across the night sky behind the stadium — he hopped up with his microphone to lean into the sentimental, urgent nature of the track. Viewers can debate if this or another song was the top performance of the night, but it certainly included some of the biggest production.

Rhett performed on the ACM stage twice this year, returning to debut "Praise the Lord," his brand new collaboration with Breland. Thomas Rhett was nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Country Again: Side A at this year's ceremony. He's previously earned seven ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

