When it comes to Christmas, Thomas Rhett might as well be Buddy the Elf. He and his wife, Lauren, are all-in for the holiday, down to the size of the tree and holiday movies on a loop.

As Rhett explains via his label, Big Machine, they don’t mess around.

“It is really intense. It stays on — it’s not ABC Family anymore — but it stays on Freeform, and I swear it’s nothing but Elf 20 times in December and all the Harry Potter movies and the old school Rudolph,” Rhett says of the couple's TV habits leading up to the holiday. "We get the biggest tree — I mean sometimes it hits our ceiling and bends. We’re like the Griswolds.“

Rhett attributes their level of cheer to his wife's adoration for the season.

"Lauren loves it, and we always have an ugly Christmas sweater party every year and we invite 100 of our friends over, and it’s always a really good time,” Rhett shares. “We love Christmas!”

In 2020, Rhett's family will be celebrating their first Christmas as a family of five: Daughter Lennon Love was born earlier this year, joining big sisters Willa Gray and Ada James.

