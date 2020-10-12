Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, celebrate eight years of marriage on Monday (Oct. 12), and the singer acknowledged the big milestone — and his wife — on social media with a sweet family snapshot and a romantic message.

"I seriously feel like we got married six months ago," he says, speaking to Lauren directly. "I have loved every second of our journey together. No matter how tough it has been at times you are a fighter and I thank you and the Lord every day that you wake up and choose love."

He also took a moment to appreciate exactly what it is that he loves about his wife.

"You are my rock, my inspiration and the woman that simply just makes life better," Rhett says. "I can't wait to relax with you, take naps with you and crush Netflix with you today! I love you so much honey!"

Rhett and Akins have long been open about their love story, their family life and their journey toward parenthood. Recently, Lauren Akins released a vulnerable memoir called Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes, which details not only her childhood and formative experiences, but also her love story with Rhett and how she and her now country star husband balance their relationship and parenthood with his demanding career.

Both Akins and Rhett have spoken out about the adoption process they went through in 2017 to bring home their eldest daughter, Willa Gray, who was born in Uganda. Since then, they have welcomed two biological children, Ada James and Lennon Love, but the proud parents have thought carefully about how to instill a sense of pride in Willa for her Ugandan heritage, and about how to raise a Black daughter alongside her white siblings.

Rhett's family life has been an open book in several of his songs, too — "Die a Happy Man" and "Life Changes" are just two that tell his story.

Apparently, October 12 is a popular wedding date for country power couples: Rhett and Akins share their anniversary with Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae, who married on that date in 2018.