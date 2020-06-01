Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Weigh in on Racial Injustice: ‘This Is Unacceptable’

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are raising a child of color -- their eldest daughter, 4-year-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda in 2017 -- and in light of the recent uprising against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, the two are searching for the best ways to express what's on their hearts and minds regarding the matter.

Both Rhett and Akins posted to social media on Sunday (May 31), sharing their thoughts on their unique position as white parents of both a black daughter and two white daughters. Both shared a photo of the same Bible quote, Romans 12:9: "Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good."

Mom Lauren had a poignant take: "I have been nervous to post anything in the past and even now because of how some people believe that I as a white mother am undeserving or incapable of raising a black daughter," she notes. "I believe that shaming comes from people who choose to see only my white skin and her brown skin and refuse to see our hearts and love for each other. That shaming has created such anxiety in me that I am afraid to share my heart on social media.

"But as her mother, I want her to be VERY sure that I am HER mother who stands up not only for her, but for every single person who shares her beautiful brown skin," Akins adds. "I want to be her mother who raises her to know what it means to have brown skin and to be proud of it."

She didn't hold back in explaining her motive: "I believe if I stay silent I am betraying my daughter," she states.

Meanwhile, Rhett took note of his own white privilege in his post: "I have no clue what it feels like to be profiled by authorities, treated negatively or have my life threatened because of the color of my skin," he writes.

Adds Rehtt, "When I witnessed the horrific murder of George and think about the mistreatment of other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry. I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in.

"I have witnessed my black band and crew members on the road struggle at times with feeling safe because of the color of their skin," Rhett continues. "This is unacceptable."

Thomas and Lauren are also parents to 2-year-old Ada James and 3-month-old Lennon Love.

Protests and riots have broken out all over the United States in the wake of the events in Minneapolis this week, where a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer named Derek Chauvin on May 25, after being detained on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death after a video emerged showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd first protested that he could not breathe, then became unresponsive. Floyd was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Protests spread nationwide late last week and over the weekend; many became violent and destructive.