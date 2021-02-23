Thomas Rhett is among the artists headed to Billy Bob's Texas for a multi-night run of shows in 2021. The country star has booked three concerts there for early May, he announced on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

Rhett will play the famous Fort Worth, Texas, honky-tonk on May 6-8, according to an Instagram post. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 26) at 10AM CT, but Home Team fanclub members will have pre-sale access on Thursday (Feb. 25).

"Man it feels good to say this," said Rhett -- who, like virtually all other musicians, has been off the road for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- when announcing his three shows. His post about the concerts notes both that a capacity limit and other requirements will be in place on all three nights, allowing the events to happen in a COVID-friendly way, and that a portion of the proceeds from the shows will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank and other organizations helping locals after a recent winter storm devastated the area.

Billboard adds that Billy Bob's COVID-19 protocols include pre-entrance temperature checks for all artists, crew members and employees, and that guest-facing employees must wear face masks. Ticketholders, too, must wear face masks when not at their tables, and will enter the venue under the gaze of a thermal camera, which helps detect elevated body temperatures. The highly trafficked areas of Billy Bob's are also routinely cleaned before, during and after each show.

Rhett's three-night Billy Bob's run is one of a number of similarly planned events from a variety of country artists, who are helping the venue celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2021. Miranda Lambert also recently announced three late-April shows there, then added two more in early May to meet demand.

Rhett has been spending his COVID-indunced downtime working on new music, and has frequently shared unreleased songs via social media during this time. He's currently scheduled to pick his Center Point Road Tour back up again in early June.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app