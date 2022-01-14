Thomas Rhett is ushering in the era of a new album with two just-released songs, "Angels" and "Church Boots." Out now, the new tracks arrive a day after Rhett announced the upcoming release of his sixth studio album, Where We Started.

Co-written by Rhett, Josh Thompson, Julian Bunetta and Jaten Dimsdale, "Angels" is a mid-tempo guitar-driven romantic ode. In the song, Rhett reflects on his inadequacies and unworthiness with unfiltered honesty.

"I don’t talk to God like you always tell me I should / I don’t live my life every day like you prayed that I would / Yeah, I’m a mess of a man, but lessons to learn / You’re the last thing on earth I deserve,” he confesses in the opening verse, well aware of his flaws.

In the chorus, Rhett's viewpoint flips as he recognizes the selfless love he's been blessed with despite everything. “You shoulda slammed the door / And changed the locks and said adios to my selfish heart, tore it apart and left me alone / Don’t know why you were patient and wasted good saving on me / Maybe angels don’t always have wings,” he sings with humility. Safe to say, Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, likely served as the muse for this song.

“Church Boots,” on the other hand, captures Rhett in more vibrant and youthful light. An autobiographical anthem, the track describes his lifestyle to a T.

“My T-shirt is my good shirt / Making money and a party on the same dirt / Go straight from the farm to the bar to the back row pew / Yeah, my work boots are my church boots,” the 31-year-old sings proudly on the euphoric chorus.

The song was penned by Rhett, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure and rising artist Ernest. Sonically, it’s also a throwback to “Get Me Some of That,” “Make Me Wanna” and other earlier hits by the country star.

Due out April 1, Where We Started will include Rhett’s two latest song releases, as well as its lead single, "Slow Down Summer." The album also includes collaborations with Katy Perry, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson.

Reflecting on the album in a statement, Rhett shares, "For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria. When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favorite songs that I've ever been a part of."

"I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends and watching people smile from the stage," he adds. "It has really filled my soul.”

Where We Started follows his 2021 return-to-form LP, Country Again: Side A. Side B of the project is slated to drop later this fall.

