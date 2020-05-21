There's a new video challenge that’s taking the internet by storm. Why, you might ask? Well, it involves toddlers and their ability to be patient and not eat candy that's right in front of them, so you know it’s got to be cute!

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have been in quarantine with their three little girls at their Nashville home. With a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, as well as a little girl they just welcomed in February, not only do they have their hands full, but they have to get creative on how to keep the girls entertained. So, when the Toddler Challenge became an internet sensation, Akins jumped on this fun activity for daughter Ada James.

Placing a very full bowl of jelly beans in front of Ada James, Akins let her know that she had to run to the bathroom really quick. However, the trick to this is that she told Ada James that she wasn’t allowed to eat any jelly beans until she got back. Considering we would have a hard time not eating candy just placed in front of us, doing this to a 2-year-old is a pretty tall order!

With her camera rolling and hidden, Lauren reminded Ada James of the rule one more time before walking away.

“So bery patient,” Ada James responded as a reminder to herself as her mom left the room. Clearly, she hasn’t quite mastered the word “very,” subbing the v out with a b, but that’s part of what makes this video so dang adorable!

Although she stared at it a bit and pushed the bowl forward out of the frame, she never ate any of the candy. This girl needs a standing ovation!

Once Lauren walked back in Ada James’ face lit up, eager to tell her mama she had done what she asked.

Ada James isn’t the only country music star's kid to take on this very impressive challenge.

Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, also joined in on the fun with their 3-year-old daughter Liv. Except instead of jelly beans, she used chocolate chips. Sign us up!

At first, little Liv just stared intently at her pile of chocolate chips. Then, as time went on, she started having a conversation with her stuffed animals around her, naming each one letting them know she had a stash of chocolate in front of her (yep, our heart just burst from cuteness overload)!

Like Ada James, she waited patiently until her mom came back and then stuffed them all in her mouth once she gave her the green light.

Ada James and Liv both prove they are quite impressive listeners and are able to withhold from eating a pile of candy when no one is watching. You go, girls!