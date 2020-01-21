The Wildwoods, ‘Little Home’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Americana five-piece the Wildwoods are premiering the music video for their new song "Little Home" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch and listen to this optimistic track about overcoming a battle with depression.

Pairing the Wildwoods's ethereal harmonies with a nostalgic vibe, the video for "Little Home" was directed by Brent and Derek Maze and shot mostly in the Lincoln, Neb., home of the band's husband-and-wife duo of lead singers, Chloe and Noah Gose. The performance pieces, meanwhile, were filmed in "a cute little yellow barn" in which the Goses held their wedding rehearsal dinner about two years ago.

"We really wanted an intimate feel for the video since the meaning and message are so dear to us," the Goses tell The Boot.

"Little Home" tackles the complexity of mental illness, feeling inadequate and struggling through the sometimes-unreasonable expectations of growing up together. "During a season of constant change and growth, it's very easy to get caught up in society's expectations of where one 'should' be at during a certain point in life, with some sort of achievement deadline vastly approaching," the band says.

"The lyrics of this song are meant to create a sense of serenity and peace for anyone feeling lost or hopeless," they add, "even if it's only for a little while."

"Little Home" is the Wildwoods' first new single since the release of their 2019 album, Across a Midwest Sky. Based in Lincoln, the band -- the Goses, Nate Morris, Noah Pinkman and Andrew Vaggalis -- has shared the stage with artists including Jaime Wyatt, Elephant Revival, the Hunts and the Von Trapps. Visit TheWildwoodsBand.com for more information about the group.