The Way Down Wanderers grapple with death through the eyes of a loved one in their new song “Codeine Rest & Loneliness." It's premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to listen.

The song draws inspiration from the "sudden and unexpected" deaths of two people — two friends who died young — explains band member Austin Krause-Thompson (vocals, guitar, keys and mandolin). Krause-Thompson co-wrote the song with bandmate Collin Krause (vocals, mandolin, guitar and fiddle)

"Through this song, we are trying to capture the emotions we imagined their spouses must have felt after losing their partners," Krause-Thompson shares. "Although the subject matter is certainly heavy, we think of the outro as a more positive contrast to the lyrical content in the song. To me, the outro is a positive instrumental tribute intended to celebrate the lives of the people who inspired the song."

"Codeine Rest & Loneliness" appears on the Way Down Wanderers forthcoming new album, More Like Tomorrow, produced by David Schiffman and due out on Friday (Sept. 10). The project, which is the band's third and follow's 2018's Illusions, touches on self-improvement, addiction, new parenthood and more; each song on the album, like this one, is based on a personal experience or story — both the happy and the sad.

In addition to Krause-Thompson and Krause, the Way Down Wanderers are Travis Kowalsky (banjo), John Merikoski (drums, percussion, piano and backing vocals) and John Williams (bass and backing vocals). On this new album, Roger Joseph Manning Jr. also plays keys.

More Like Tomorrow is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with the band at TheWayDownWanderers.com.