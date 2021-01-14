The War and Treaty took the Austin City Limits stage for the first time on Nov. 10, and the pair's debut performance is due to premiere on Saturday (Jan. 16). Ahead of the show, however, The Boot's readers are getting a sneak peek at the duo's performance.

Press play above to watch the husband-and-wife pair, Michael and Tanya Trotter, lay down a truly soulful version of their song "Hey Pretty Moon." Inspired by the iconic Ray Charles, their harmonies and Michael's piano work, along with the band's playing, build to the song's end, which finds Tanya letting loose on a guttural final line.

"Hey, pretty moon, bright and fair / How do you hang in the air up there?" they sing in each chorus. "Looks like you hang free from all cares ..."

"Hey Pretty Moon" will close the War and Treaty's Austin City Limits performance, but their set will also feature "Five More Minutes," "Take Me In" and two other songs from their newest album, 2020's Hearts Town. The 2019 Americana Honors & Awards Emerging Act of the Year shares Saturday's episode with blues and soul artist Ruthie Foster, who is returning to ACL for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The War and Treaty and Foster's Austin City Limits episode will debut at 9PM ET on PBS channels throughout the country, and will be available to stream beginning on Sunday (Jan. 17) at 10AM ET. Find local broadcast details at PBS.org.

Now in its 46th season, Austin City Limits will soon feature sets from Ray Wylie Hubbard, a Texas Icons special honoring the late Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver, and more. This season of the long-running performance series began in October, and new episodes are being recorded in keeping with COVID-19 best practices.