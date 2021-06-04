Early in their career, the Wandering Hearts formed a friendship with Marty Stuart; in fact, it was the singer-songwriter who first invited the UK-based trio to come to the United States, after they opened for him on a 2017 UK tour. Stuart liked what he heard, and he wasted no time pitching the group a song.

"Back in 2018, on our first trip to Nashville, Marty called to see if he could stop by our place, as he had something for us. He sang and played us "Dreams," a song he and Connie [Smith, Stuart's wife and fellow artist] had written, and we instantly loved it," recalls AJ Dean-Revington. "Fast forward to early 2020: After finishing the rest of [our new] album in Woodstock, [N.Y.], we headed to the Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, [Tenn.] to meet Marty, where he was not only going to hear our version of the song for the first time but also record his guitar and mandolin parts for it! Wow, what a ride."

After releasing "Dreams" in late May, the Wandering Hearts -- Dean-Revington, Chess Whiffin and Tara Wilcox -- are premiering the song's accompanying music video exclusively with The Boot. Press play below to watch.

"We’ve been doing a lot of dreaming recently: dreaming of singing together again, touring again, traveling again," Dean-Revington explains. "The video for "Dreams" captures us at home thinking about those days."

After beginning the recording of "Dreams" in London, England, the Wandering Hearts asked Stuart if he'd be game to play on the song. "Of course, we didn’t think he'd invite us out to the Cash Cabin for the occasion!" Dean-Revington admits, calling the recording session "an experience we will never forget."

"We feel so lucky to have Marty as a friend and mentor," Dean-Revington adds, "and we’re honored to have him feature on our album."

"Dreams" comes from the Wandering Hearts' forthcoming new album, a self-titled project. It follows Wild Silence, released in 2018 -- the same year that the band won the UK Americana Awards' Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award.

The year 2018 was a big one for the Wandering Hearts: When Stuart invited them to the U.S. that year, that inaugural trip included shows at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry and Graceland.

The Wandering Hearts is due out on July 30 via Cooking Vinyl. They'll celebrate the record's release with a UK tour -- their first in 18 months. Visit TheWanderingHearts.com for more details.