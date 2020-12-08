On Monday (Dec. 7), The Voice continued along with a pared-down live roster, having chopped its ranks to nine singers on Dec. 1. After watching these lucky few strut their stuff, America was tasked to cast their votes and determine who makes it through to the finale.

A particularly interesting vocalist to keep an eye on is Team Gwen's country singer, Ben Allen, whom she stole from her fiancé, Blake Shelton, in the Knockout Rounds. Everyone had been hoping for some serious tension between the recently engaged lovebirds since the show's newest season began, and Allen provided that nicely, and plopped himself as a talented country singer into Stefani's rock-steady (read: not country) hands.

On Monday night, Allen strutted out doing a version of his original coach Shelton's 2010 hit "All About Tonight." He swaggered pretty darn well, knowing fully the fun drama he was bringing, even changing the lyrics from "I'm gonna do my best to dance with every girl in this bar" to "I'm gonna do my best to dance with that girl, Gwen," while gesturing at his coach, who gyrated fetchingly and grinned at him.

Aside from that, Allen didn't distinguish himself with the song, giving a perfectly competent and sharp performance without really putting his own stamp on it. However: "I finally like that song," joked host Carson Daly, when he finished.

Shelton, who had watched Allen flirt with Stefani and fiddle around with his own song, gave a reserved smile ... and admitted, "I just kind of wanted to be you."

After America puts in its votes, Tuesday night's (Dec. 8) show will reveal the season's Top 5 (four from votes, and one who earns the Instant Save). They will all compete in the finale for The Voice Season 19's crown.

