On Monday (Dec. 7), The Voice continued with a pared-down live roster of nine remaining contestants. The evening was not without its share of surprises, which should make for interesting results on Tuesday night (Dec. 8).

A big surprise of the evening was Team Blake's Jim Ranger, who memorably inspired a fight between Shelton and fellow coach John Legend back in October, after performing a lilting version of Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color." Legend (who, along with Gwen Stefani, are the most non-country-oriented coaches on the panel) went so far as to trot out a funny video spoofing the presidential election, asking Ranger to "pick a coach you can believe in."

Ranger did: He picked Shelton. But on Monday night, Ranger proved that Legend did see a multi-genre spark in him from the very start by performing a wildly flexible '70s classic, "Without You," which was originally performed in 1970 by Badfinger, then in 1971 by Harry Nilsson, and then covered in 1994 by Mariah Carey.

Ranger showed he could ably take on a pop/R&B song, and the fact that the set had him standing on an odd prop — what appeared to be a huge rock — while belting out his huge vocals didn't hurt matters at all. Shelton had advised him to go big with the song, and he didn't just go big: He went huge.

Legend, in awe and clearly still a fan, called the performance "moving, emotional, flawless." Meanwhile, Shelton approved with a simple, "You did it," but managed to get some cracks in about possibly falling off that ridiculous rock. At least Ranger rocked, right?

After America puts in its votes, Tuesday night's show will reveal the Top 5 who will compete in The Voice Season 19's finale.

