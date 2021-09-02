A new ad promoting a new season of The Voice poses the question, "Can the country king keep his crown?"

The country king being Blake Shelton — at least on this reality show — and the "crown" being his streak of wins as a coach. He's been part of the series since its inception in 2011, and he has no plans to let newcomer Ariana Grande steal his heat as Season 21 approaches.

"I'm the returning champion of The Voice, and I plan on winning," Shelton says in the new teaser.

Grande and Shelton will be joined by Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the spinning red chairs this fall. If this clip is any indication of what's to come, expect Shelton to be up to his usual antics of being a jokester and trying to sway contestants to join his team.

"It's fun to have your own TV show — this is mine; I’ve had this one for years," he jokes to one hopeful. He's also shown trying to spin Grande's chair back around, presumably vying for a contestant they'll both spin their chairs around for.

The other coaches, however, won't down without a fight, either. "Don't pick Blake whatever you do," Legend tells one singer. He's also a longtime coach on the show.

Though Grande is a new addition to The Voice, she looks to make an impact early on, with Shelton jabbing, "Is everyone in here just obsessed with Ariana?"

Season 21 of The Voice — now an Emmy-winning show four-times over — starts on Sept. 20 at 8PM ET on NBC. Country music's own Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley will act as advisors for Clarkson and Shelton, respectively.

