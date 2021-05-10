Back in the Blind Auditions of The Voice's Season 20, contestant Kenzie Wheeler earned a four-chair turn with a country-as-all-get-out cover of Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes." Kelly Clarkson to use her block button to keep Wheeler from making the obvious country choice -- Blake Shelton -- as his coach.

Wheeler ultimately claimed a spot on Team Kelly, though Shelton's been admiring the contestant's talent from the sidelines ever since -- and that trend continued during the first episode of live performances on Monday night (May 10). The singer once again showed his skills as a country traditionalist, delivering a soulful rendition of "Red Dirt Road" by Brooks & Dunn.

Wheeler earned resounding praise for his performance, and Clarkson said that using her block button to keep Shelton from scooping the singer up to join his team was the best way she's ever used the button.

It's not the first time that a contestant on this season of The Voice has covered the iconic country duo; in fact, during the final Knockouts round in late April, Team Blake contestant Emma Caroline offered a cover of the band's "Neon Moon" as she competed in a four-way Knockouts round for viewers' votes (Team Nick Jonas contestant Devan Blake Jones ultimately won that battle, and Caroline was eliminated.)

Monday night's episode featured live performances from the Top 17 contestants remaining on this season of the show. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8PM ET.

