The Voice Season 21 is underway, and the competition is already heating up. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and newcomer Ariana Grande each brought a competitive spirit as they worked to build their respective teams during the season premiere of the TV singing competition on Monday night (Sep. 20).

Katie Rae of Sacramento, Calif., was the second blind audition of the night, and she stunned the judges with a soulful cover of Maren Morris' "The Bones." Clarkson and Legend turned their chairs almost immediately, with Grande pressing her button later in the song.

Despite being the last to turn her chair, Grande offered effusive praise. "I love your vibrato, the tone, the runs. I love a strong, powerhouse, bad b---h vocalist. I'm obsessed," she gushed.

After watching the first artist of the night, a trio of siblings named Girl Named Tom, go to Team Kelly, newcomer coach Grande wasn't going to let any other potential team members slip through her fingers. The "Positions" singer went so far as to drown out Legend's commentary with a press of the "thank u, next" button built into her chair.

Though her background is in R&B and soul, Rae explained that she was drawn to Morris' music after the birth of her son, who is now three. Her words provided a moment of connection with Clarkson, whose son Remington is now five.

“There’s a lot of people that can sing, but there’s not a lot of people that can move you," Clarkson said. "And that’s why I turned around."

At the end of the day, however, Rae went with her gut and chose Team Ariana. Fans can watch more nail-biting scenes when the two-part The Voice premiere continues on Tuesday night (Sep. 21); the show airs on NBC at 8PM ET.

