It's official! Blake Shelton is the GOAT of The Voice. Most would argue the title of Greatest of All Time has been his for years, but it takes on a whole new meaning when you get the recognition of other GOATs.

That's what happened on the Season 23 finale — and Shelton's last episode — of the reality singing competition series on Tuesday (May 23). The winningest coach was honored by others who are masters of their crafts: Dolly Parton, Peyton Manning, Jimmie Johnson, Wayne Gretzky and more.

Legendary sports broadcaster Al Michaels kicked off the video tribute, noting that it was "one of the most memorable nights in television history." He also related Shelton's coaching type to that of Vince Lombardi, another GOAT who is the namesake of the NFL's Super Bowl trophy.

"Congratulations on just dominating year after year, season after season on The Voice," NASCAR racer Johnson says.

"The GOAT," Parton says with a giggle. "I've come across some real ones in my time. They are social animals, but very stubborn. And they have an aaaaaccent, and they will literally eat anything. And they are known for their burping. So, I guess you are kind of a goat."

"I know it's hard to leave," Manning says. "Trust me, it's best to leave when you're on top and Blake, you've clearly missed that window."

"I've tried to retire now three times," Johnson concedes. "And I've had no luck."

The GOATs also offered up some ideas of what Shelton can do during his retirement, with Manning admitting that he took up a new hobby.

"Personally, I took up needlepointing," the former NFL quarterback says. "And I'll send you a sweater when I'm done."

Shelton has served on all 23 seasons of The Voice and remains the winningest coach in the history of the series. After his retirement, he got to fulfill his wish to keep his red coach's chair from the show.